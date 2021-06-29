Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 230.6% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBABF remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50. Trelleborg AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

See Also: What is range trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.