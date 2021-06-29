Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 230.6% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBABF remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50. Trelleborg AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

