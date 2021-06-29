TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:TANNI)

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:TANNI opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $28.58.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.