Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 7.6%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares were up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 142,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,295,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Transocean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Transocean by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,501 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 979.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

