Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to post $38.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.60 million and the lowest is $17.10 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $16.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $130.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $193.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBIO stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

