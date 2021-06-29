Traders Buy High Volume of Jack in the Box Put Options (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,109 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,478% compared to the average daily volume of 197 put options.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,889,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,379,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 72,133 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

