Traders Buy High Volume of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Call Options (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 47,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,054% compared to the average volume of 766 call options.
Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $268,656. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
