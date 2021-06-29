Traders Buy High Volume of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Call Options (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 47,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,054% compared to the average volume of 766 call options.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $268,656. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

