Toronado Partners LLC Sells 35,520 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Toronado Partners LLC lowered its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,520 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for approximately 12.0% of Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of GDS worth $37,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of GDS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of GDS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $181,954,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,871,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,744,000 after purchasing an additional 267,247 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -97.57 and a beta of 1.04. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

