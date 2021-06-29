Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMTNF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.91. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.76. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.