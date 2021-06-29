Tornado Cash (TORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.01 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $37.01 million and $4.24 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $42.10 or 0.00121566 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00140768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00163769 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.56 or 1.00072479 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,972 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

