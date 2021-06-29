Timothy Regan Sells 1,523 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50.
- On Monday, April 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 3,049,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $30.49.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
