Timothy Regan Sells 1,523 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50.

On Monday, April 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50.

On Thursday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 3,049,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.