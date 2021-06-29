Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) traded down 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 79,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 108,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24.

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

In other Timberline Resources news, Director David C. Mathewson acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.