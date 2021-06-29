Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
THRY has been the subject of several other reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
THRY opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95. Thryv has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 55,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,116 over the last 90 days. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
