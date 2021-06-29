Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

THRY has been the subject of several other reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

THRY opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95. Thryv has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 55,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,116 over the last 90 days. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

