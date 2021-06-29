Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

NYSE THO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.28. 519,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,712. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 50,172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

