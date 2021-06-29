Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$128.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. National Bankshares upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$128.00.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$121.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$90.54 and a one year high of C$122.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.