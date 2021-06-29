THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 92.0% in June

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on THKLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

THKLY stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. THK has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

