Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.