The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $13.30. 7,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,212. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.11. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.