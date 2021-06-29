The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 381,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total transaction of $8,892,932.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,906,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $600.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 164.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

