The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

The Toro stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.38. 1,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.66.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

