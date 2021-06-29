The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SHW opened at $272.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.28. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $184.34 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

