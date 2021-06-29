The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.80

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SCIN opened at GBX 806.43 ($10.54) on Tuesday. The Scottish Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 657.31 ($8.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 847.20 ($11.07). The company has a market capitalization of £535.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 801.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18.

The Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

