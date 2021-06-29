The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 135.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $134.61. 210,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,621,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

