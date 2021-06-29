The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in June

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The Gym Group stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

