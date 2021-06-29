The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.14. 26,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,653,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 185.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 277,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

