The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 12-Month High at $318.34

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $318.34 and last traded at $317.51, with a volume of 899392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

The company has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,284 shares of company stock worth $82,946,515. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

