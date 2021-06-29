The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

NYSE COO traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $396.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $388.38.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

