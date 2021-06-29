The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Argus cut their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.61.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,626,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

