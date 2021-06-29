The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut Sells 7,164 Shares

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $93.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,184. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

