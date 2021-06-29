The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Position Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The AES by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in The AES by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The AES by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of The AES by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 127,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

AES opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

