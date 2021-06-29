TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the May 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,613,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TSPG opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About TGI Solar Power Group
