TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the May 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,613,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSPG opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

