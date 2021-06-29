Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 333.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

TXRH stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.