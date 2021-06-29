Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 16,349.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,634 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.5% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,506 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $131,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,451,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 250,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 178.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 499,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

