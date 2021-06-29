Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 305.8% in June

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 305.8% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSCDY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

