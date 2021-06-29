Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Tenet Healthcare worth $65,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 132.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 908,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,265,000 after purchasing an additional 518,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 356,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

