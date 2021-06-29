TEAM (TokenStars) One Day Volume Reaches $2,218.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $37,575.65 and approximately $2,218.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00397924 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,429,563 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

