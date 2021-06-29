Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Archrock were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archrock by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $17,372,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Archrock by 1,325.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,408 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Archrock by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,058,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $1,331,872.15. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

