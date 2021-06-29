Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 46,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,204,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,410,000 after buying an additional 722,082 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $610.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

