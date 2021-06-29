Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 4,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.76. 1,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.