Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires 8,700 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.72. 7,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,607. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

