TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 148,267 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,267 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Republic Services worth $110,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 345,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,311,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $109.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

