TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 286,250 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $190,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,530,502. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.92. 93,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,928. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.21 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.87. The stock has a market cap of $386.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

