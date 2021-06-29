TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 140.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,313 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Zoom Video Communications worth $165,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,533. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 134.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.