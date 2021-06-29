TD Asset Management Inc. Has $150.58 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,879,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,717 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $150,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,001,814 shares of company stock valued at $247,191,628.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. 201,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,836,611. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.