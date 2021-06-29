TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 528,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $99,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

