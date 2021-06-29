Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 125,552 shares.The stock last traded at $23.89 and had previously closed at $24.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.85.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

