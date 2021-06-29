Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura Instinet

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of Tata Motors stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.