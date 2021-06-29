Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 38,712 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 36.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

TPR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

