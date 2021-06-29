TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) & Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Financial Analysis

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TAL Education Group and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 4 3 9 0 2.31 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

TAL Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $66.11, suggesting a potential upside of 169.83%. Zovio has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 221.69%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than TAL Education Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAL Education Group and Zovio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 3.51 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -128.95 Zovio $397.12 million 0.23 -$48.95 million $0.27 10.07

Zovio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group. TAL Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group -2.58% -3.13% -1.34% Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96%

Volatility and Risk

TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zovio beats TAL Education Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It provides tutoring services primarily through small-class services under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and consulting services on overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue brand, as well as offers services under the Haoweilai name. The company also operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. In addition, it operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market. Further, the company offers education and management consulting, and investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. As of February 29, 2021, its educational network included 1,098 learning centers and 990 service centers in 109 cities throughout China and one city in the United States. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

