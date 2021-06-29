Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after acquiring an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $178.09 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.81 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

