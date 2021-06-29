SynLev Trading Up 51% Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, SynLev has traded 51% higher against the US dollar. SynLev has a market cap of $112,203.65 and $118,441.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.76 or 0.00685013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039296 BTC.

SynLev Coin Profile

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

